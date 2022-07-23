Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CPPMF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.90 to C$5.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.94. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

