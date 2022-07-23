Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMMC. Haywood Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 target price (down previously from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$2.90 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.57.

CMMC opened at C$1.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$297.86 million and a P/E ratio of 4.86. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Director William Albert Washington bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,311,920. In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,325,229.16. Also, Director William Albert Washington bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,311,920. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock worth $144,820.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

