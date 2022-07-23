Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $35.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 318,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,070,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 69,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

