Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Buys 3,800 Shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Flame Acquisition were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLME. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flame Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Flame Acquisition alerts:

Flame Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FLME stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Flame Acquisition Profile

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flame Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flame Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.