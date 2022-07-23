Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $4,579,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 347,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 49.9% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.34.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.16.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

