Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,595,000 after buying an additional 917,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after purchasing an additional 611,395 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,925,000 after purchasing an additional 124,271 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.