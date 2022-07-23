Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for approximately 1.9% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,197 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,688,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,443,000 after purchasing an additional 455,440 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 361,470 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,910,000 after purchasing an additional 333,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,111.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 286,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 263,174 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.26. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

