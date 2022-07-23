Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Purchases New Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,820,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 400,265 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 4th quarter worth $13,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,063,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 303,611 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 703,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 4th quarter worth $6,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Tech and Energy Transition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TETC opened at $9.81 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Tech and Energy Transition Company Profile

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

