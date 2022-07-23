Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 115 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

PNC opened at $161.76 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

