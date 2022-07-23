Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 153 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE IFF opened at $122.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.32 and its 200 day moving average is $127.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

