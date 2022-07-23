Corra.Finance Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $570,020.22 and $14.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016946 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032636 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars.

