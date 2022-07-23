Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRSR. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $30.77.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.60 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $1,143,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 237,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,574.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

