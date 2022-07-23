Cosmos Market Cap Reaches $2.87 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $10.02 or 0.00045080 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $366.57 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,230.24 or 1.00006150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004427 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.