Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $529.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $475.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.09.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

