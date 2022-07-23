Cowen Analysts Give Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) a $10.50 Price Target

Cowen set a $10.50 target price on Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Centennial Resource Development Price Performance

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 5.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $347.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $1,965,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000.

About Centennial Resource Development

(Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

