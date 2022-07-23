Cowen Analysts Give Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) a $10.50 Price Target

Cowen set a $10.50 target price on Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.
Centennial Resource Development Price Performance
Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 5.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $1,965,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
