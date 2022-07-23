Cowen Analysts Give Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) a $100.00 Price Target

Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Shares of TSM opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average of $101.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 179,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 706,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,819,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

