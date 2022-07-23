Cowen Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $410.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $365.00 to $410.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $326.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus cut Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $442.04.

Shares of DPZ opened at $399.27 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $321.15 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

