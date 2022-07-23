Cowen Cuts Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target to C$4.30

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen to C$4.30 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group to a hold rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$4.50 to C$4.30 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cronos Group from C$3.70 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upgraded Cronos Group to a hold rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cronos Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.49.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CRON opened at C$3.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.24. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 25.11.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

