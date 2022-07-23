Cowen Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $10.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Cowen reduced their price objective on Snap to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Snap from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.78.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. Snap has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $7,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,327,844 shares in the company, valued at $126,589,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $7,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,589,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock valued at $41,751,856 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

