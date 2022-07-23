CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from CQS New City High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of LON NCYF opened at GBX 51.80 ($0.62) on Friday. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 50.14 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 58.20 ($0.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The company has a market capitalization of £246.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 54.20.

About CQS New City High Yield Fund

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

