CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from CQS New City High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CQS New City High Yield Fund Price Performance
Shares of LON NCYF opened at GBX 51.80 ($0.62) on Friday. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 50.14 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 58.20 ($0.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The company has a market capitalization of £246.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 54.20.
About CQS New City High Yield Fund
