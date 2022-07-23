Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Holdings Raised by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Credit Acceptance worth $141,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $635,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total transaction of $8,602,623.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,507.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.50.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $552.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $452.48 and a 1 year high of $703.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $530.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.64 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.51 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also

