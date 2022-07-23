Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Cigna (NYSE:CI) a $315.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 price objective on Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CI. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $290.28.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $269.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $282.33.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cigna by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 51.4% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.