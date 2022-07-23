Credit Suisse Group Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $245.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $273.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of META stock opened at $169.27 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,289.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares during the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

