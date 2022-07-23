Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$128.00” Price Target for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.83.

AGCO opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average is $122.28. AGCO has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

