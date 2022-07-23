Critical Analysis: ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) vs. Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITV and Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITV $3.57 billion 0.94 $365.94 million N/A N/A Warner Bros. Discovery $12.19 billion 2.92 $1.01 billion $2.02 7.25

Warner Bros. Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than ITV.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ITV has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of ITV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ITV and Warner Bros. Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITV N/A N/A N/A Warner Bros. Discovery 10.53% 10.38% 3.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ITV and Warner Bros. Discovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITV 1 4 3 0 2.25 Warner Bros. Discovery 1 4 7 0 2.50

ITV presently has a consensus price target of $32.93, indicating a potential upside of 294.78%. Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus price target of $25.55, indicating a potential upside of 74.37%. Given ITV’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ITV is more favorable than Warner Bros. Discovery.

Summary

Warner Bros. Discovery beats ITV on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services. It also delivers content through linear television broadcasting, as well as on the ITV Hub, catch up services on pay platforms, and through direct content deals. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Choice subscription services, as well as licenses DTT Multiplex A. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment for its own channels and other broadcasters. It also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters and international OTT platforms in Australia, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment engages in formats and distribution ITV's finished programmes, and formats and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The company also engages in the development of platform, broadband, transactional, and mobile services; operation of digital television channels; operation of Freeview Multiplex A; rights ownership and distribution of television programs and films; and scheduling and commissioning of television programs. ITV plc was founded in 1955 is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.is headquartered in New York, New York.

