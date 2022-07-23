Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given a $120.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $120.00 target price on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. OTR Global downgraded Crocs to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. Crocs’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.