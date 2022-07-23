CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Citigroup

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.90.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $183.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.49. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.