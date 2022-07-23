Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Lowered to $213.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $213.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CCI opened at $172.86 on Friday. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle International

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,578,000. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.