Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.91.

Crown Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CCK opened at $94.93 on Friday. Crown has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Crown by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 37,680 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Crown by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

