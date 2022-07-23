Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.25. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Crown Point Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.95 million for the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 101,208 acres located in the northern portion of the Neuquén Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

