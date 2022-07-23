CryptoBlades (SKILL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.41 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00008157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016441 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032408 BTC.
About CryptoBlades
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,126 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
About CryptoBlades
