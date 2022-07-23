CryptoBlades (SKILL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $1.59 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00008406 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032371 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,126 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.