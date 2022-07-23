CryptoTask (CTASK) Hits Market Cap of $95,992.09

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded up 48.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. CryptoTask has a market cap of $95,992.09 and $36.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded up 47.8% against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.0885 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032355 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,362 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask.

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.