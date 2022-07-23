CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 85,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,954,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Insider Activity at CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,621 shares of company stock worth $1,600,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 224,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

