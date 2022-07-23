Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 23,980 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,980 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Travelers Companies worth $120,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.77.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

TRV stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.81. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

