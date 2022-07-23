Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 432.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after buying an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.20. 1,787,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.53 and its 200-day moving average is $249.00. The company has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $282.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

