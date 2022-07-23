Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $142,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $195.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.76. The firm has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

