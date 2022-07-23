Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $24.82 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,045 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 78,743 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.60. 24,096,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,886,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

