Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,346 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Target worth $176,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $157.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.92.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

