Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 64,311 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $49,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,513,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,657,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.