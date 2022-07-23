Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up about 1.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Genuine Parts worth $209,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $144.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $145.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

