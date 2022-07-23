Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.47. 2,988,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,840. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.61. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $91.68.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

