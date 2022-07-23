CUMROCKET CRYPTO 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.02 Million (CUMMIES)

CUMROCKET CRYPTO (CUMMIES) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One CUMROCKET CRYPTO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUMROCKET CRYPTO has traded flat against the US dollar. CUMROCKET CRYPTO has a market capitalization of $110.75 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of CUMROCKET CRYPTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016613 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001836 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032487 BTC.
CUMROCKET CRYPTO Coin Profile
CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s total supply is 1,410,659,380 coins. CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.
CUMROCKET CRYPTO Coin Trading
