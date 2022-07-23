CumRocket (CUMMIES) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, CumRocket has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One CumRocket coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. CumRocket has a market cap of $3.53 million and $31,114.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016720 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001882 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00032205 BTC.
CumRocket Profile
CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.
Buying and Selling CumRocket
