Curate (XCUR) Market Cap Tops $628,528.22

Curate (XCUR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Curate has a total market cap of $628,528.22 and approximately $257,663.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $0.0742 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curate has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,474,011 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject. Curate’s official website is curate.style. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

