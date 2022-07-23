Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 838 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,268 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,265 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.95.

VRTX stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,193. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $296.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at $942,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,743 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,160 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

