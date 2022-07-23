Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $2.21 Million Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Down 0.8 %

WWD stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $586.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,910. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel G. Korte bought 1,896 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.83 per share, with a total value of $198,757.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,757.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $107,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.