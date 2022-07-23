Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $5.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,010. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.20 and a 200-day moving average of $391.43. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $283.72 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

