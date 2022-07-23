Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.95. 6,513,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,657,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

