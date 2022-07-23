Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,684,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $5.39 on Friday, reaching $301.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,127,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,967,660. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

